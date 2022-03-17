New restaurant offering bao buns, smash burgers and freakshakes to open in Preston Market Hall

Tipsy Chef – a new restaurant where you can eat in or takeaway - will offer bao buns, smash burgers, dirty fries, freakshakes and more.

All of it will be made on site by owner Jay Oates – an experienced chef with 10 years’ experience, three of those as a head chef.

Co-owner Rebecca Taylor-Oats, who has been working at Fresh and Fruity in Preston Markets for over 10 years, will also be lending a hand.

Coun Robert Boswell, Cabinet Member for Environment and Community Safety at Preston City Council said: “It is great to welcome a new venture, Tipsy Chef, to the Market Hall. Preston Markets have witnessed the start of many successful enterprises over the years, I’m sure that Tipsy Chef will flourish, just as other businesses have.

“The menu sounds delicious and is something totally new for the markets. I’m certain it will be very popular with customers.

“As always I encourage the people of Preston to continue to support these local businesses and enjoy what Preston Markets and its traders have to offer.”

Tipsy Chef will be located in the former unit of Pickles of Preston, opposite Redman’s.

Jay said: “I’m really looking forward to the people of Preston trying my food, and I hope to bring something new to the table that people might not have tried before. We will have weekly specials too, so keep your eyes peeled for those.

“I will be sourcing most of my ingredients from my neighbouring market traders, fresh every single morning. We will also be using biodegradable takeaway containers where possible.

“An alcohol license has been applied for, we intend to add lager, IPA, wine and cocktails to our menu.

“We are very excited for this opportunity to open our new business in Preston’s Market Hall and are aiming to be open by Saturday, April 2.

“We can’t wait to welcome you to Tipsy Chef soon.”

Tipsy Chef will be open in the Market Hall between 8am and 5pm Tuesday to Saturday.