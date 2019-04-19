New Matalan for Preston city centre

Have your say

A new Matalan store is to move into Preston's St George's Shopping Centre, it was confirmed today.

The store chain, which already has an outlet at Bamber Bridge, is to open a new store at the Lune Street end of the shopping centre.

Preston City Centre Business Improvement District tweeted: "Great to hear this has been announced.

"A role reversal, a traditional retail park store making the city centre their home."

Shop Preston tweeted: "This is awesome news! Welcome @matalan! ".

Matalan was formerly based in Skelmersdale but now operates from Knowsley.

Formed in 1985, the chain places its emphasis on providing the highest quality clothing and homeware for the lowest price.

Matalan more often chooses retail parks for its locations with handy free parking.

It has 230 UK stores and 30 International franchise stores within Europe and the Middle East, supported with a rapidly growing online channel.

A major revamp is under way at the entrances to the St George’s Shopping Centre.

Matalan's presence at the Lune Street end will be a welcome boost for the centre.

It is believed that up to 50 jobs will created.

The store in Holme Road, Bamber Bridge, is said to be unaffected by the opening.

Matalan has been approached for comment.