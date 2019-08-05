New manager for Morecambe’s Arndale Centre

Morecambe’s Arndale Centre has appointed a new centre manager to take the helm and steer the town’s coastal shopping centre to further success.

Craig Allen, 48, was one week shy of serving 15 years as operations manager at Bury Market before stepping into his new role.

During that time, he ensured the success of 200 small businesses and saw the 350-stall market awarded with Britain’s Favourite Market five times over 13 years, as well as achieving Trip Advisor’s Certificate of Excellence several years running.

Mr Allen said: “I saw this role as an opportunity to step forward in my career, with Morecambe being a small friendly town it mirrors the ethos of the community focused market I know and love.

“I am particularly looking forward to getting to know all of the retailers and working closely alongside them to ensure the ongoing success of a shopping destination that can be enjoyed by visitors and the local community alike.

“We are currently at the height of our summer event preparation being held on Thursday August 29, where families can expect to be entertained by characters you might find under the sea.”