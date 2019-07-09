New era for Lancashire marketing agency

A NEW chapter has begun for Lancashire agency TWA marketing, as it shakes off its former moniker The Write Angle amid sweeping changes from the top down.

The rebranded marketing and communications company’s recent shift in leadership has seen two new directors, Sally Mackrill and Jenny Woolley, taking the helm.

The integrated agency, housed in new offices in Tarleton, near Preston, provides companies with a full service offering across digital marketing, PR, internal communications and stakeholder engagement, available as an under-one-roof solution

With directors Sally and Jenny now heading up the agency, TWA’s list of clients is rapidly expanding, and represents a wide range of sectors including property, construction, professional services, recruitment and manufacturing.

A specialist with nearly two decades’ industry experience, Sally Mackrill spent her early career working in renowned agencies based in London, Sydney and Manchester;.

She originally joined The Write Angle as Associate Director before moving to the agency’s top post.

Sally has handled marketing and PR for consumer, corporate and public sector clients, working with world-class enterprises and household names including Aldi, Marriott, Specsavers, Bacardi-Martini and many more.

Alongside Sally is partner Jenny Woolley, a senior-level marketer with extensive experience creating and delivering online and offline B2B and B2C campaigns that cover brand, digital, PR, print, social and web. Jenny oversees several lynchpin clients and is instrumental in organic client growth.

Sally Mackrill said: “The time was ripe for a total rebrand and fresh approach – and we’re thrilled to be housed in new offices, with a new look and website."

Jenny Woolley said: “As we embark on this new chapter, we are committed to delivering something unique to the market.”