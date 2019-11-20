New dessert stall among the traders at Preston's new street food market

A dessert stall is set to open inside a new food court in Preston’s city centre.

Cube Desserts is a small chain run by a family from Bolton, but they are now expanding to Preston in the new Street Food Market set to open on November 27 in Walker Street.

Riaz Fatakz and his partner Tasneem began their sweet journey with their store on Halliwell Road in Bolton and have since opened two more restaurants, including one in Blackburn.

“We saw a gap in the market and thought we should just give it a go,” said Riaz.

“The idea started off slowly, then we introduced a delivery and take away service so it really took off from there.”

Cube Desserts hope to offer something unique to the market, bringing people’s favourite sweet treats to life with themed desserts.

Their new Kinder Bueno range has proved popular with customers, by incorporating the chocolate bar into waffles, milkshakes and pancakes.

“We offer something different than other stalls and will be the only place offering desserts in the new food court,” he said.

“We offer take-away options and also a delivery service which we hope will be popular with customers in the area. We are also near to the university and Deepdale which is exciting.”

The dessert company will be offering an irresistible 50 per cent off on their opening day next Wednesday.

Ifran Ashgar, 34, is the owner of the new Street Food Market who hopes that giving customers a choice of cuisines will be the key to their success.

Bringing a new concept to the city, the restaurant will include stalls from Cube desserts, the New York Pizza Co, Lapar Malaysian Food and Babas Biryani.

“The response has been amazing, we have had a lot of people telling us how excited they are to try all the options in the new food court,” he said.

“It’s a different idea that we are bringing to the area because there’s nothing like us in Preston.

“Our aim is to give customers the choice by providing different food menus from pizzas to desserts.”

Ifran hopes their location, on Walker Street, will prove popular with students as well as people visiting the city centre.

Each small business will work inside the rustic-feel building, which aims to bring the feel of outdoor street cuisine to the warm indoors.

““It is my business first venture into the food business. It’s been a journey,” said Ifran.

“It is really exciting watching it all come together. We just hope the people appreciate it.”

As well as offering 50 per cent off all stalls on their opening day next Wednesday, Ifran hopes to attract students over the Christmas period by offering a 10 per cent discount.

Cube Desserts will open alongside other world cuisines at the Street Food Market next Wednesday November 27.