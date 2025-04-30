Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new adult social club for the “kinky and curious” is swinging open its doors in Chorley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Potters Arms in Brooke Street has a new lease of life as Maxwell Manor - a private ‘members only’ social club that “caters for anything other than ordinary”.

The pub closed in September 2024 when landlords Denise and Stephen Potter bid farewell after 35 years, making them the longest-serving pub owners in Chorley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boozer has been refurbished inside and the front door has been bricked up as it begins a new chapter as an adult photography studio and social club.

But some residents were surprised that such risqué activities would be permitted so close to a children’s nursery, Busy Bees, just over the road.

Maxwell Manor - a new 'members only' adult social club - has opened in Brooke Street, Chorley | Facebook

Chorley Council were approached for comment.

The club’s owners Liana Rainford, 37, and Patrick Wolff, 44, are staying tight-lipped about the club at this stage but the website reveals what the pair have planned for the new venue near Morrisons.

Chorley Council has granted Ms Rainford a premises licence to sell alcohol and to provide ‘entertainment’. The licence was issued on March 6 and is a transfer of the previous premises licence for the Potters Arms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Manor’ is officially registered as a ‘photography studio’ and a selection of adult modelling shots are available to view on the website.

Photographers and guests can hire the studio to shoot raunchy scenes amid an exotic backdrop of “stylish and unique sets” within the building.

What does the 'S' stand for? Maxwell Manor plans to officially open in July, with a busy schedule of events already lined up for 2025 | Facebook

But Maxwell Manor will also play host to kinky social events, such as ‘Whips & Tricks’, ‘Rave & Misbehave’ (couples social aged between 30 and 60), ‘Ladies in Lust’ (women only) and ‘Curious’ (all male event).

The venue plans to officially open in July, with a busy schedule of events already lined up for this year (see list below).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What goes on at Maxwell Manor?

The former pub has bricked up its front entrance and visitors are instructed to enter the club from a rear-door.

The website says membership will open soon and all applicants will be fully vetted. Some members will be invited to be part of the club’s ‘Inner Sanctum’ where they will attend special ‘invite-only’ events.

The ‘Manor’ describes itself as “an exciting new venue for alternative events” where members can “drink, dance and socialise with like-minded people”.

“It’s so hard to find a social club that caters for anything other than ordinary,” says the website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Asexual, trans, queer, gay, pan, straight, kinky, curious, FemDom - our doors are open to all.

“At the Manor there is something for everyone. It doesn’t matter what you enjoy you can express yourself.

“We are a safe space to be free, empowered and accepted for who you are and want to be.”

It adds: “Only members can apply for a ticket [to events] to keep our community safe and ensure privacy at all times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Names on ticket have to match the name on membership. We will ensure at our events you are safe, respected and protected.”

The Manor also plans to host ‘workshops and skills swaps events’, alternative markets and gallery nights showcasing unique art​, and ‘safe space afternoon tea’ (”a social for like-minded individuals”)​.

Events at Maxwell Manor

July - opening events

July 13th - Ladies lunch (all female content creator social )

August 2nd - ALT (LGBTQIA social - open to anything and everything alternative)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

August 17th - Photo Fusion (open photo shoot day - photographers can bring one model )

September 13th - Whips & Tricks (kink social)

October 12th - Photo Fusion (open photo shoot day - photographers can bring 1 model)

October 18th - Rave & Misbehave (couples social aimed at age 30-60 )

November 1st - Ladies in lust (ladies only social )

November 15th - Whipped (FemDom event)

December 6th - Curious (all male event)