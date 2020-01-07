New 24-year-old Bamber Bridge landlady on a mission to help revive the town's live music scene

The new landlady of a Bamber Bridge pub is on a mission to help revive the town's live music scene.

Shannon Pinto, who's taken over the reigns on the Pump and Truncheon in Station Road at just 24-years-old, plans to host an array of live gigs at the pub and turn it into a music venue.

The Pump and Truncheon in Station Road, Bamber Bridge.

The Bamber Bridge manager, who is the daughter of The Sex Pissed Dolls bassist Jill Bethwaite, said the town already has a wide-ranging music scene but she hopes to help it thrive.

Shannon, whose mum and stepdad Nige Bethwaite play in rock covers band Bang2Rightz, said: "There's not a lot going on in Bamber Bridge so it'd be good to give it a bit of life. I plan to put some decent bands on and help to revive the music scene in the area.

"I've always been around music because my mum and stepdad are both in bands and I was always going to gigs with them and helping. My dad was also a DJ and in a band, so I've been around live music since I was little.

"I think it's important to have it in pubs and venues. People love the atmosphere and it brings different crowds in. It's also a nice change and in a small town like Bamber Bridge there aren't a lot of options when it comes to entertainment. I just want to bring something fun and different into Bamber Bridge."

The 24-year-old said she has always dreamed of running a pub and her chance came along when the manager of the Pump and Truncheon revealed she would be moving on.

"At the end of November, my boss said she didn't want to do it anymore and wanted a different venue as she didn't live in the area. She asked me if I wanted to go for it, something I've always wanted to do," Shannon added.

She took over the pub in the first week of December after working there as an assistant manager for six years.