'Neither wanted nor needed. Will increase traffic when new roads are trying to reduce traffic in the area': This is what you had to say about Tesco's Penwortham superstore plans

17 months after Tesco scrapped plans to build a superstore in Penwortham, the retail giant has announced it is now set to go ahead with the project.

Plans for the site at the junction of Cop Lane and Liverpool Road will include a self-service petrol station, and could create up to 300 jobs.

READ MORE>>> Dramatic U-turn as supermarket giant Tesco kick-starts bid for store in Penwortham

The news has been welcomed by Penwortham Mayor Coun Geoff Crewe, however, many residents have raised concerns online.

Here are just some of our comments:

Neither wanted nor needed. Will increase traffic when new roads are trying to reduce traffic in the area.

Anthony Rishton - Facebook

Just as traffic is due to reduce due to bypass a supermarket and petrol station will increase it as this won't only be for local people.

Katherine Thomson - Facebook

Well that’s put the boot in for many small businesses and Booths hasn’t it? Okay 300 jobs but what about those that will be lost?

Ruth Burnley FC - Facebook

It will perhaps undo the effect of the bypass. Would Tesco share the car park with the health centre to relieve the current parking issues on Cop Lane? If LCC close the slip road, Cop Lane will be very busy. This could be a perfect storm... I assume the traffic controlled junction on Liverpool Rd was planned before LCC announced the road will be reduced to one lane in each direction. What is LCC’s take on it?

Rob Randell - Facebook

Can’t believe this. This will ruin local businesses and bring more traffic into Penwortham. What’s the point in spending millions on the new road. Another stupid decision and again no say for the community. We all need to stand together with this one. So angry.

Alison Smalley- Facebook

At last! People can't have it both ways. You either want the land developed or you don't. The prefect opportunity for local jobs and for the "village" to realise its potential.

Mark Stephen - Facebook

Brilliant news, I have family in Ashton that can use it as Leyland too far, great for people who don't drive, a boost to the area, employment.

Willow Van Cooten - Facebook

There is a certain irony that this will drive traffic up Penwortham hill and back again, just as they make it single carriageway.

Dave Weeks - Facebook