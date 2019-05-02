Musical mum takes the plunge with Lancashire swim business

A musical mum has taken on a splashing new business challenge by bringing Turtle Tots’ baby swimming classes to pools across Lancashire.

Fiona Vittery has launched Turtle Tots North Lancashire.

She first experienced Turtle Tots, which won a Mom’s Choice Award for its teaching programmes, as a mum three years ago with her daughter Imogen, and was hooked from the start.

She said: “I was amazed by the difference the classes made to my daughter’s water confidence and the fantastic bonding experience it provided.

“I was hooked from the start and I knew I wanted to do this as a career.”

Following the birth of Fiona’s son Alistair a year later, she decided to train and become a specialist Turtle Tots swimming teacher.

Since then she has been teaching with Turtle Tots in Cumbria, and is now launching her own swim classes in North Lancashire - starting in Preston in May, and Lancaster and Morecambe in June.

New classes are also set to launch in other pool locations later in the year.

Turtle Tots offers fun, safe and structured pre-school swimming lessons for young learners aged from 0 – 3.5 years.

The programme focuses on teaching babies and young children how to swim and be water confident in a fun, supportive environment using games, music and sensory play.

Fiona, who is also a trained opera singer, added: “Using songs and nursery rhymes are a fundamental part of the teaching programme; they help calm babies and help them connect and interact.

“As a musician myself, there will be plenty of opportunities for singing in the lessons, although I’m not sure it will Handel or Mozart!”

With charity being an important part of the Turtle Tots ethos, one percent of the swim school’s turnover will also be given to The North West Air Ambulance Air Ambulance.