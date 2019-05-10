Mowgli Indian restaurant on way to Preston

Have your say

Popular Indian restaurant chain Mowgli is set to spice up Preston.

The street food specialist is looking at a prospective site in Friargate.

An opening date of early 2020 is being worked on.

Mowgli was founded by Ormskirk-born Nisha Katona.

The simple dishes of a Mowgli menu are a million miles away from the curry stereotype.

Nisha gave up her 20 year career as a full time barrister to build Mowgli Liverpool and opened a Manchester outlet less than a year later.

In 2018 Mowgli was awarded a placement in The Sunday Times Fast Track 100 list, and this year Nisha was recognised with an MBE in the New Year Honours list for services to the Food Industry.

Nisha is a food writer featured in a number of publications including the Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Times and The Independent.

There has been speculation and excitement on social media that a Preston branch of Mowgli is on the way.

Nisha herself has hinted on Twitter that a deal is almost done.

A Mowgli spokesman confirmed a Preston site was in the pipeline but not confirmed.