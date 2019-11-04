Mothercare has announced plans to put its UK retail business into administration

Mothercare, which has a store in Preston, has announced plans to put its UK retail business, which has 79 stores, into administration, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

The retailer has stores across the North West, including, Aintree, Chester, Manchester, Prescot, Preston and Warrington.

The Mothercare Group has over 1,000 stores internationally in over 40 countries, but it's been trying to sell the UK business for some time now.

A spokesperson for Mothercare said: "Our immediate priority is to complete the transformation of the business with a near-term focus on evolving and optimising the ownership, structure and model for our UK retail operations as an independent franchise."

Mothercare, which was founded in 1961, employees thousands of staff in the UK.

"A further announcement will be made in due course," the spokesperson said.

More to follow.