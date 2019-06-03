Morecambe’s Midland Hotel to launch own pink gin at drinks festival

The Midland Hotel will be celebrating World Gin Day with the launch of its own pink gin at its annual summer drinks festival on June 7 and 8.

The art deco hotel is extending its premium gin brand with the introduction of Seahorse No.10 Pink Gin at its Gin, Vodka and Rum (G.V.R) Festival weekend.

The hotel, run by English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues, has been working with Chorley-based artisan distillery Speakeasy Spirits to craft the new pink gin, which includes 10 exotic botanical flavours and sour cherry to provide its distinctive taste and colour.

This year’s summer festival has been widened to include vodka and rum, featuring a range of premium ‘tasting samples’ and a selection of gin, vodka, rum and cocktails for purchase. Guests will also be able to enjoy a variety of food, as well as live music and DJ entertainment.

Tickets for the Saturday are £12.50 per person, with Friday evening tickets £10 per person. Tickets include a complimentary first drink and an art deco Midland Hotel gin glass.

To book tickets, call the Midland Hotel on 01524 428370.