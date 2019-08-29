‘More reason to go into the city’ - This was your reaction to Preston’s planned new cinema complex

A new visual showing how the cinema complex planned for Preston’s old indoor market site prompted plenty of debate on our Facebook page.

The next planning application, to be tabled before city council planners, will include some of the finer details of the development.

Artists' impressions of the new Preston Market and cinema complex

READ MORE>>> First look at Preston's new cinema

The leisure complex, coming to the site of the former indoor market, also includes restaurants facing Preston Market Hall, a new public realm and a multi-storey car park.

Preston City Council (PCC), Muse Developments and Maple Grove are working in partnership to deliver the scheme with another planning application expected in the “coming months.”

If you want to join any of our debates, take a look on our Facebook page.

"Why another cinema? We already have two in Preston."

April Turner

"Because you don’t have to drive to this one, and then you can go into town for a drink / meal etc. So more accessible for everyone and it will result in more money going into Preston."

Rebecca Hewitson

"Looks great. More reason to go into city centre, for shopping, meal and cinema. Bring it on."

Linda Catterall

"Why didn’t they just use the Guild Hall?"

Gary Churchman

"Or refurbish the old cinema on Fishergate?

Rick Moore

"Another waste of money - they should be encouraging all age groups to go into Preston with a better market and shops - not many go to the cinema now plus not everyone can afford the cinema. I personally think this is a waste of money."

Karan Tett

"Looks much better than the car park that was there, great to see a cinema back in the city centre - can’t wait!!"

Nazma Ahmed

“Oops, hang on, we’ll need a car park, whose bright idea was it to knock the old one down....”

Stuart Barnes

"But why?"

Andy Gornall

"Free parking?"

John Greenhall

"Will it have seats like Vue. Not interested otherwise"

Emma Louise Williams

"Is that all they need or could they spend the money better"

Patricia Sharkey

"A cinema is a cinema... who cares what it looks on the outside."

Aaron Houghton

"Say that to the people of Chorley. All they like to do is moan about how ‘ugly’ the new cinema is and not the functionality of it. You just can’t please some people."

Karl John Draper-Frith

"Looks good only need free parking now to get us in there!"

Paul Balshaw

"Looks very impressive."

Paul Stables

"White elephant...again."

Paul Rowe

"Why not do the old one up next to Evoque"

Ruth Holden