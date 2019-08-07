Miller & Carter Steakhouse looks set to open at new Preston retail hub

A national steak restaurant looks set to open its first ever eatery in central Lancashire.

Miller and Carter Steakhouse appears to have set its sights on opening a new restaurant in the Eastway Hub retail development near the Broughton roundabout, north of Eastway and south of the M55.

Miller and Carter Steakhouse

While there has been no official public confirmation, the business has applied to Preston Council's licensing department to play recorded music, Monday to Sunday 10am until midnight; provide late night refreshments Monday to Sunday from 11pm until midnight; and supply alcohol Monday to Sunday from 10am until midnight.

READ MORE: Miller & Carter Steakhouse confirms new Preston restaurant

Documents state that the application relates to a premises at the Eastway Hub.

It will come as good news to steak lovers near Preston, with the nearest other steakhouse restaurants at Parbold, Lytham, and Poulton.

An artist's illustration of the retail park (Hollins Eastway Limited)

Last year the restaurant also mentioned the city as one of its "priority locations" going forward.

As well as the steakhouse, it has already been confirmed that Lidl will open a supermarket on the development - less than a mile from the new Aldi on Eastway at the Fulwood Central retail park.

The Eastway Hub also has planning permission for a drive-thru restaurant or cafe and six retail units.

Details of the other businesses coming to the site are yet to be released.