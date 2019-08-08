Miller & Carter Preston: This is what could be on the steakhouse's menu when it comes to the city

Here is a sneak peek at the mouthwatering food you can expect from Miller & Carter when it opens in Preston.

Miller and Carter has confirmed that it has lodged plans to open a new eatery at the Eastway Hub development. Here's a look at the menu and what you could expect when the restaurant opens in the city. You can find the full menu here



1. To kick things off! Tasting boards, starters for one and sharers galore. salt and pepper calamari, spiced rum barbecue wings and baked cheesy mushrooms are among this wide selection of nibbled and starters.

2. It's all about the steaks! The 'Masters of Steak' have it all, including sirloin, rump, fillet, ribeye and t-bone. All prime cuts are 30 day aged.

3. Even the burgers are steak! Minced from prime steak there are likely to be three beef burgers on the Preston menu, including, Bacon and Smoked Cheese, Butcher's Burger, Scotch Bonnet Burger.

4. There's more than just steak If you fancy a change, there are a selection of other mains available, including, Oak Smoked Boneless Beef Rib, Pork Fillet Wrapped in Bacon, Buttermilk Chicken, Smoky Barbecue Ribs and Barbecue Glazed Chicken.

