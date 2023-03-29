Aughton, with a population of around 8,500, is home to a staggering three Michelin starred-restaurants - the two-starred Moor Hall, the Barn, and now Sō–lō.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moor Hall, Prescot Road, Aughton, was awarded with two stars

"It's incredible", said Aughton Park councillor Rob Molloy.

"The foodie angle is really making Aughton a destination. People are coming from out of the area, and enjoying what we have to offer.

"It's very inspiring for other businesses and for the younger generations who will have the chance to put on their CVs that they've worked in some capacity at a Michelin-starred restaurant."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what else does Aughton have to offer?

Shops in Aughton, Lancashire

Coun Molloy added: "People are rightly very proud of the Michelin stars, but the village has other great places that serve food too, like the Dog and Gun, which is a lovely, friendly pub.

"There's also an independent coffee shop and an independent butcher, as well as a Co-op and other lovely and welcoming shops."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "We also have some great green spaces - a town green, Gorse Hill Nature Reserve, some lovely countryside walks, and we're well-connected on the road and rail networks to Liverpool, Ormskirk and Preston, and beyond.

"That's great for jobs and leisure, and we've got some great schools nearby, as well as Edge Hill University.

A newly awarded star went to sō–lō in Aughton

"There's a lot to like here. And it's a lovely community here with a mixture of people, from those whose families have lived in Lancashire for a long time, to those who have migrated from Liverpool."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Houses

Aughton, nestled between Ormskirk and Maghull, and in the borough of West Lancashire, is one of the county's most exclusive addresses.

The Barn, Prescot Road, Aughton, was awarded a star

According to agent Ball and Percival, there is an "eclectic mix of homes look out onto the farmers' fields, from traditional farmhouses and country cottages to stylish new builds and picturesque townhouses."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures on Rightmove show that properties in Aughton had an overall average price of £377,004 over the last year.

The majority of sales in Aughton during the last year were semi-detached properties, selling for an average price of £285,866. Detached properties sold for an average of £579,308, with terraced properties fetching £231,885.

The most expensive listing on Rightmove for Aughton today was two detached homes in nine acres of land, priced at £3.5m.

The second most expensive was a six-bed detached in Moss Delph Lane, priced at £1.75m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What about crime?

According to crimerate.co.uk, Aughton is the safest small town in Lancashire, and is the 36th safest overall out of Lancashire's 236 towns, villages, and cities. The overall crime rate in Aughton in 2022 was 19 crimes per 1,000 people.

Famous faces

Here are some of the famous people who live or have lived in Aughton:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Roy Evans, former Liverpool FC player and manager, lives in Aughton

- Barry Cowan, tennis player, former member of Aughton Tennis Club

- Kieran Dowell, Everton footballer, was born in Aughton

- Gavin Griffiths, Leicestershire County Cricketer, lives in Aughton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- John Grindrod 1919-2009, Anglican Primate of Australia, was born in Aughton in December 1919