McDonald's offers jobs to laid-off Thomas Cook staff in Preston

Thomas Cook staff who woke up this morning to find out they no longer had a job, have been offered a lifeline by McDonald's.



More than a dozen members of staff at the doomed travel agents have been made unemployed, after the company's collapse in the early hours of this morning (September 23).

The Thomas Cook branch in Fishergate was open as normal yesterday, but failed to open today after the company collapsed overnight.

But affected staff have already been handed a lifeline by some of the UK's biggest employers.

This morning, Preston City Centre BID (Business Improve District) issued a city-wide call for local businesses to help find work for affected staff.

McDonald's in Preston were quick to respond, inviting Thomas Cook staff to get in touch for an opportunity to join one of their fast-food teams in Fishergate and Friargate.

The Thomas Cook branch in Fishergate, Preston closed its doors for the last time yesterday evening (September 22)

"Please get in touch if you’ve been affected by this. We are always on the lookout for good people to join our team", said the restaurant.

It might not be the dream job for those working in the travel industry, but the offer has been praised by the BID team.

"We've had many offers today from city centre companies, and some further afield, in response to our Facebook and Twitter call out this morning", said Preston BID.

"Details of all vacancies have been sent to colleagues at Thomas Cook in Preston."

More than a dozen members of staff at the Preston branch have lost their jobs following the overnight collapse of Thomas Cook

Employers can email bid@lancschamber.co.uk with suitable vacancies for Thomas Cook staff.

READ MORE: Penwortham family say holiday is ruined by uncertainly over Thomas Cook collapse

If you have plans to fly with Thomas Cook in the next two weeks, read our story below to find out what you can expect to happen.

READ MORE: Thomas Cook: These are the numbers behind the UK's largest peacetime repatriation

Around 9,000 staff in the UK, including more than 3,000 in the North West, have lost their jobs following the collapse of the travel giant.