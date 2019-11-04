Mawdesley chocolate maker is now selling his delicious products in the Far East

A Mawdesley-based chocolatier’s award-winning chocolate is now on the shelves in Japan.

Following Choc Amor’s four Great Taste Award wins in 2018, the quality and unique flavour combinations that have become synonymous with the its brand, came to the attention of Taste by Borough Box.

Taste by Borough Box - who distribute Great Taste award-winning products across the UK and internationally - championed Choc Amor’s chocolate, with its unique flavour combinations and took a hands-on approach to help it achieve success with its first international customers in Japan.

The product has been listed at a UK Event within Hankyu Department Stores in Japan - one of the most prestigious department store groups ove there and they regularly hold UK fairs where they will offer the award-winning flavours to their customers.

The two flavours selected, Turkish Charm and Tonka Bean, Smoked Sea Salt and Cocoa Nib, will also be listed within The Conran group of shops in Japan.

Choc Amor Director of Innovations, Paul Williams, said: “We were delighted to be approached by Taste by Borough Box, who had first trialled our chocolate at the GreatTaste Awards, and we were intrigued to hear that their Japanese customers were keen to try a range of our chocolate flavours.

“The Choc Amor team all tried to guess which flavours would appeal to the Japanese market. Would it be the more traditional Brown Butter & Nibs or the more challenging flavours like Orange

Jalfrezi?

“When the order came in for over 1,300 bags of Turkish Charm and Tonka Bean, Smoked Sea Salt and Cocoa.”