Bird flu has forced Martin Mere to close its wetland nature reserve near Burscough ahead of the half-term holidays.

The wetland centre is a popular visitor attraction in West Lancashire and provides a safe sanctuary for over 100,000 wetland birds.

But on Thursday, the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) said a possible case of avian influenza has been detected among its collection of birds.

It was reported to Defra, the UK government's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, and measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the bird disease.

The WWT said Martin Mere will be closed to visitors until further notice, with the wetland centre likely to remain shut over the half-term holidays next week.

The arrival of bird flu can sometimes lead to a mass cull of the animals and stringent controls to prevent any further spread of the disease. The WWT has not said whether this might be the case at Martin Mere.

Posting on Facebook, the wetland centre said: “WWT Martin Mere is temporarily closed. We have unfortunately had a possible case of avian influenza in our collection birds at the centre.

“This is a live and quickly changing situation, so please do keep an eye on this page for further updates, which we'll share as soon as we have them.

“We are working with the relevant government agencies and are taking measures to prevent the spread of this bird disease.

“Protecting the birds in our care and those returning for winter refuge on our reserve, as well as ensuring the safety of our visitors and staff, is our utmost priority.

“If you have booked to visit us tomorrow, admission tickets will be valid on any alternative date.

“If you’d prefer to receive a refund, please contact our Supporter Services team on [email protected]. If you're booked onto an event, we'll be in touch via email and arrange a refund in 7 working days.”

What is avian flu?

Avian flu, or bird flu, affects poultry and wild birds. As with other viruses, there are lots of different strains, most of which cause few or no symptoms in infected wild birds.

The UK government’s Animal and Plant Health Agency and UK Health Security Agency advise that the risk to public health from the virus is very low.

But if you find a sick or dead bird out in the wild, please do not touch it or pick it up. Please report via Defra. More information here.

Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, can be carried by wild birds migrating to the UK from mainland Europe during the winter.