Mackenzie Jones Solicitors celebrates 25 years with award-winning hire and expansion

A prominent law firm with strong roots across the North West and North Wales is marking its 25th anniversary with a recruitment drive and a surge in new clients across a variety of sectors.

Mackenzie Jones Solicitors, which operates from offices in Chester, St Asaph, and Menai Bridge, has recently expanded its team by welcoming three new faces – including experienced Clinical Negligence and Personal Injury solicitor, Elen Roberts.

Originally from Anglesey and now based in Rowton, near Chester, Elen brings over 20 years of legal expertise, including significant involvement in the Thirlwall Inquiry. The high-profile public inquiry is investigating events at the Countess of Chester Hospital following the trial and convictions of former neonatal nurse Lucy Letby.

An award-winning mum of two, Elen recently joined colleagues Laura Corrigan, Andrew Foley Jones, Anna Mills Morgan, and Sara Parry in running 100km throughout June to raise money for Sport Relief. She studied law at the University of Glamorgan and went on to “follow her dream” of becoming a solicitor.

However, it was a life-changing family event that shaped her passion for helping people affected by serious injury.

“My sister had a horrific car accident when I was completing my legal studies, so I moved home and helped her to rehabilitate and that had a big effect on the direction of my career,” said Elen, who has two daughters, Lily and Annie, with husband Barney.

Elen’s impressive legal career has seen her work at leading practices across Cheshire, Manchester, and the Wirral, but she says returning to North Wales and joining Mackenzie Jones feels like coming full circle.

“I trained in Wales and have also worked for leading law practices in Cheshire, Manchester and on the Wirral, but it is fantastic to return home to North Wales and join Mackenzie Jones, a company with a brilliant reputation, notably in this field.”

Elen played a key role in the legal team that won Outstanding Case of the Year at the Personal Injury Awards 2024 for the landmark case Hadley v Przybylo – praised for its impact on personal injury law, especially cases involving catastrophic injuries.

"I'm thrilled to have joined such a well-respected and dynamic team, especially as the firm marks its 25th anniversary,” she added.

“It's an exciting time to come on board, and I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of growth and excellence in clinical negligence work."

“Having worked with a number of high-profile clients it is fantastic to join a team renowned for its handling of sensitive, complex clinical negligence cases - it’s the perfect fit for me.”

With more than 30 staff across the region, Mackenzie Jones holds top-tier accreditations such as Lexcel, CQS, SIA, and is recognised in the Legal 500 rankings.

As the firm sees rising demand for legal services in areas like clinical negligence, commercial law, and private client work, director Anna Mills Morgan said 2025 is shaping up to be a milestone year.

“We’re delighted to welcome Elen to the team as she brings not only strong legal expertise but also a genuine passion for helping clients navigate complex and sensitive cases.

“Her appointment reflects our ongoing investment in talent and specialist knowledge as we respond to growing demand in this field.”

Fellow director Richard Jones added: “As Mackenzie Jones Solicitors marks its 25th anniversary, it’s incredibly rewarding to see continued growth across our key practice areas, including commercial law, clinical negligence, and private client services.

“The rise in new instructions is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the reputation we’ve built over the last quarter-century. We’re proud of our team and excited about what the future holds as we continue to evolve and expand to meet the needs of our communities in North Wales, the North West and beyond.”