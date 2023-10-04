Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancaster South on the M6 is the second least popular out of 120 services analysed, according to a survey of more than 30,000 visitors by watchdog Transport Focus.

The Moto-owned services received an overall satisfaction rating of 88 per cent.

The services opened in 1965 with the name Forton Services and was the second service station to open on the M6 after Charnock Richard.

It was joined in second place by Bridgwater (on the M5 in Somerset), Hartshead Moor West and Toddington North and South (both on the M1 in Bedfordshire).

Hartshead Moor East was ranked the least popular motorway service station in the UK.

The Welcome Break-owned site on the M62 near Huddersfield received an overall satisfaction rating of just 84 per cent.

The services is on the busiest route across the Pennines from Lancashire to Yorkshire.

Transport Focus said in its report: “The MSA (motorway service area) has invested in new toilet facilities but, unfortunately, the works were still under way during the survey period and, for some of the time, had portable toilets in place.

“Despite the building works, the site’s overall satisfaction score has improved by four percentage points, which suggests that there is every reason to expect an improved position in next year’s survey.”

The survey took place between May 17 and July 11.

Welcome Break was approached for a comment.

The ranking was topped by Moto’s Rugby services on the M6 in Warwickshire for a second consecutive year.

It was the only location to score 100 per cent after being rated highly for its food and drink, toilets and friendly staff.

The average satisfaction score given by all users of services was 94 per cent, up from 93 per cent last year.

This includes 63 per cent who said they were very satisfied.

Value for money of refreshments available to eat in at the site was a key area of concern, with just 64 per cent of respondents describing it as fairly or very good.

In contrast, some 92 per cent of visitors were satisfied with the toilets.

Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith said: “Our survey shows motorway services offer a great experience with friendly and helpful staff and provide drivers with the opportunity to rest, relax and take a break before continuing their journey.