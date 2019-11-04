M&S reveals new Chorley store's launch date this month

On your Marks . . .

Chorley’s new Marks and Spencer store will open later this month.

The major UK retailer made the exciting announcement yesterday.

And to celebrate the eagerly-awaited launch, M&S Chorley Food will be giving away exclusive Golden Tickets to the first 200 customers through the door.

Marks & Spencer newest food store - located in the new town centre Market Walk shopping centre extension - will open on Wednesday, November 27, at 10am.

Councillor Alistair Bradley, leader of Chorley Council, said: “It’s brilliant to see all the hard work coming together now we’re just a couple of weeks away from M&S opening here in Chorley.

“When we asked people what would make them visit Chorley town centre more often, the two things that kept getting mentioned were M&S and a cinema.

“To have a name like M&S opening a store in Chorley shows the confidence people have in our town and our borough.

“It’s a really exciting time for Chorley and the opening of the Market Walk extension will give our traders a real boost, as well as give the residents of Chorley an even greater reason to spend their money here and support the local economy.”

The store will be led by manager Vanessa Matthews, alongside her team of almost 50 colleagues, including Sharon Green who has worked with M&S for 41 years.

M&S says the team will offer the community the very best service and have all been extensively trained in how to make every moment special for customers, drawing on the retailer’s 135 years of serving the British public.

The store will be open Monday to Saturday, 8am to 10pm, and on Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

Store manager Vanessa Matthews, has worked at M&S for 22 years. She said: “Having lived in the area with my family for 20 years, I’m so excited for the opening of our new M&S Food store later this month.

“We’ll be working hard to provide exceptional service and help make every penny count for customers and their families in the run up to Christmas.

“Our new Food store will offer all the everyday essentials, as well as Christmas inspiration and new Food innovations.

“Our customers will also be able to enjoy shopping M&S’s full Clothing & Home collections via M&S.com, using our Click & Collect service for convenient next day delivery, making our new store a one stop shop for Christmas gifts for all the family.

“Cutting the ribbon and welcoming customers into store for the first time will be a really special moment for the team and I hope lots of local residents come down to see what we have to offer.”

For customers looking for extra inspiration for the festive period whilst in store, the new M&S team will be providing foodie tips for shoppers by sharing their own M&S favourite products via bespoke badges, in-store signage and conversations with customers. In addition, through the use of Honeywell devices, colleagues will be on hand to help customers find whatever they need in time for Christmas, whether in store or online. The devices can also be used to help customers load their Sparks offers onto their Sparks card.

The launch day Golden Tickets will include offers for £5 and £25 ‘spend today’ vouchers, as well as one £200 Gift Card and two £100 Gift Cards. M&S’s very own Percy Pig will also be at the store to give customers an extra special welcome