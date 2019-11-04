The first two lodges have been built and both are in the ultra-modern Scandinavian style. The Nordica, 45 feet long, has a strikingly modern kitchen, a lounge with log-burner style gas fire, dining area, two bedrooms, one with en-suite and dressing area, and a family bathroom. Larger lodges have three bedrooms, while all are hard wired to the internet.

Luxury lodges arrive at £7m new new development at Ribby Hall Village

The first lodges to be built at a £7m new holiday attraction on the Fylde have been unveiled.

Ribby Hall Village’s 20 acre lakeside development, Reeds Bay, is well under way with the huge lake filled with water and the foundations for the 20 state-of-the-art holiday homes laid.

They also make use of bi-folding doors, skylights and floor to ceiling windows to make the most of natural light and to cap it all have rooftop terrace, uniquely accessed by a weatherproof staircase from within the hallway of the home.
Chief executive, Paul Harrison said: This wonderful new development has been a long time in the planning, and it is very exciting for everyone here to see it taking shape.'The properties were offering here are amongst the best available anywhere in the country and were delighted with the response they have received so far.
Prices start from 299,000 for a 40 year place on the site along with an annual fee of 8,500 which gives access to all the village amenities.
They might not be in the price range of everyone, but already they are being snapped up, with the first two bought from plan.
