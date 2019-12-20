Lostock Hall slimmer battles anxiety and drops more than five stone to be named Woman of the Year

A Lostock Hall slimmer has battled against anxiety to be voted Woman of the Year in her Slimming World group.



Holly Oldham, of Buckshaw Village, won the title after losing more than five stone and dropping from size 16-18 to 10 in less than a year. She also went on to scoop Miss Slinky in her group and has made it to the national round.

The 28-year-old recruitment consultant joined the Lostock Hall group led by Andrea Mills in January. She was picked to be an award winner by her fellow members because of her amazing transformation, having surpassed her target weight of 11 stone and triumphed over anxiety.

Holly, who is originally from Leyland, said: "I suffer with anxiety and was always worrying. I piled on loads of weight and was heavier than I'd ever been before. I weighed more than 16 stone and, because I'd just changed jobs, I hadn't realised my weight was creeping up."

But she says the positive and supportive nature of the group inspired her to work hard at losing weight and motivated her to keep going when it became hard.

"The group has helped to change my outlook. I can manage my anxiety a lot more now and feel more confident. When I started the group, I didn't really contribute much at first in group discussions but now I'm a lot more open and I feel comfortable talking," she said.

"I never expect to win anything but to win Woman of the Year makes me feel proud because it was the group who voted for me. Everyone's genuinely happy for each other and Andrea is brilliant. She's so encouraging and always texts me to see if I'm alright.

"I've made friends with good, like-minded people who will be in my life for a long time and I'll always be there to help them."