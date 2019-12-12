Lostock Hall couple handing out Christmas gifts to children at Royal Preston Hospital

A Lostock Hall couple is hoping to make Christmas magical for children staying on Ward 8 at Royal Preston Hospital.

Dev and Jennie Brewer, who manage The Wishing Well pub in Brownedge Road, are collecting donations of toys and gifts.

Gifts can be dropped off at The Wishing Well in Brownedge Road.

They hope to bring smiles to faces when they deliver the gifts to children aged 0 to 16 who are staying in hospital over the festive period on Sunday, December 22.

Jennie (38) said: "The nurses on the ward are great but there's nothing like being at home at Christmas so we wanted to do something nice so the children don't feel left out or on their own.

"Every year the children are so grateful and it's nice to give something back."

The charitable couple host their mission every festive season and normally donate selection boxes but this year decided to make it extra special by collecting gifts. The kind-hearted pair also collected coats for the homeless in November.

Jennie, who has been running The Wishing Well with her husband for the past three and a half years, added: "We've collected a large amount already and the community's support always means a lot.

"The more we can give, the better. We're not asking people to spend a lot. Just a £1 gift can mean so much."

Donated items, such as colouring books, chocolate and toiletries, can be dropped off at the pub until Saturday, December 21.