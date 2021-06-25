Lostock Hall barbershop shuts for a week after Covid alert from Test and Trace

Aaron Dawber, who owns 468 Barbershop in Leyland Road, says he received the "text of doom" yesterday (Thursday, June 24), instructing him to self-isolate for the next 7 days.

He said 468 Barbershop will now stay closed until Thursday, July 1.

In a post on the barbershop's Facebook page, he said he had since tested negative following the NHS alert, which warned him of a potential exposure to someone with Covid-19

But despite a negative result and no symptoms, Aaron said he must continue to self-isolate in accordance with Government guidance.

In a post on Facebook, the barbershop said: "Despite regular negative testing and taking great care in hygiene and safety, the inevitable has happened and Aaron has received the ‘text of doom’ meaning he has to self isolate until Thursday, July 1 (even with a negative test..)

"Sadly this means 468 will need to shut its doors until then. If you have an appointment with us during this time, we will do our best to contact you and rearrange your booking.

"If we don’t have your details, please send a message via Facebook so we can get you booked back in.

"Sorry for any inconvenience. We’re as fed up of all of this as you. Take care and stay safe! We’ll see you again on the 1st!"

