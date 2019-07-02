Longridge set to become painter's paradise for day long Create contest

Get ready to see the town painted red ... and every other colour of the rainbow.

Create Longridge is back for its fourth year and that means artists will be back on the streets of Longridge and in its surrounding areas, painting and drawing all day long.

Adam Ralston at work creating his painting in Longridge

The event takes place on July 13 when more than 80 artists are expected to be setting up their easels.

Artists will be competing for their share of a prize fund totalling £3,600.

This year the Exhibition Visitors’ Prize, sponsored by U3A Longridge, will be presented in memory of former local resident Alan Porter, a great supporter of both U3A and Create Longridge and a founder member of the local branch of the U3A.

The only stipulation for entrants, who must be over 16, is that they create their work on the day within a three mile radius of the town, can choose any subject of their choice and any medium or size of art work.

The resulting new original work created will be judged by the 2018 Create Longridge winner professional artist Adam Ralston of Blackpool.

After the artists’ work has been judged, the paintings will be displayed for visitors to vote for their favourite in the Longridge Gallery on Berry Lane.

That exhibition will open on the afternoon of Sunday July 14 for a week.

Alistair Sheret of Longridge Gallery said: “Create Longridge brings not only highly talented and creative people to the town, it attracts hundreds of residents and visitors. Those residents and visitors in turn support our local businesses, the very reason Create Longridge was conceived. The enthusiasm for the event from local businesses is significant.”

The first prize of £2,000 is sponsored by Raymond James Investment, Kier Living has sponsored the second prize of £1,000 and Touchline Fabrications the third prize of £500. There is also the Exhibition Visitors’ prize of £100, for the artist whose picture wins a public vote.

A fringe programme is also being organised with workshops and events on the Saturday.

Create Longridge chairman Simon Smith said: “We envisage the fringe programme will grow every year, encompassing an ever increasing variety of creative pursuits.

“The children’s classes have been a huge success every year and give the town’s schoolchildren another outlet to show their creativity.”