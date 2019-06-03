Leyland convenience store set to keep licence

Councillors look set to reverse their decision to revoke the licence of a convenience store in Leyland after hearing the premises are changing hands.

South Ribble’s licensing and public safety committee will meet next week to rubber stamp a recommendation by officers to permit the Moss Lane Convenience Store to continue selling alcohol under new management.

A licensing panel decided in November to revoke the shop’s licence in the public interest after claims that “serious criminal activity” had taken place at the premises.

A council report says the decision was “an appropriate and proportionate response” in view of the evidence.

The licence holder submitted an appeal to magistrates and in January the council was contacted by a businessman from Liverpool who wanted to take over the shop.

After checks were made with police in both Merseyside and Lancashire, council officers decided the licence could be transfered and the business could continue.