Legal firms launch Preston junior lawyers' division

A number of Lancashire law firms have joined forces with UCLan to form a support group for people starting out in a career in law.

Harrison Drury, Vincents and Forbes solicitors are teaming up with UCLan to form the Preston Junior Lawyers Division, which aims to provide law students, trainees and young solicitors with mentoring support, information and networking opportunities.

Members will also benefit from access to career advice, continuing professional development events and skills workshops.

As a group force, Preston JLD’s objective is to develop professional relationships in the local legal community. Membership is free and the group is backed by the Law Society of England and Wales.

Its first official networking launch event will be hosted tomorrow at Harrison Drury’s Preston office in Winckley Square.

The guest speaker at the event is Jane Anthony, executive dean of the faculty of culture and the creative industries, at the School of Law and Social Sciences, UCLan.

Charlotte Hurst, solicitor at Harrison Drury and vice president of JLD Preston said: “This is a great opportunity to really pull together and support our budding new lawyers facing the many challenges when starting out in their career.

“I look forward welcoming new members to JLD. If you’re interested in joining, this event is a great way to get to know us. We hope to see many new faces.”

Ummeya Zaka, legal intern at UCLan, and president of Preston JLD said: “Our aim is to help support young lawyers and enable them to develop professional relationships within our local legal community.

"If you’re a Legal Practice Course (LPC) student or graduate working as a paralegal, or a trainee solicitor, come along and be part of our JLD group. Along with newly qualified solicitors we also welcome solicitors with up to five years’ post-qualified experience and law undergraduate.”

The Preston JLD committee includes: President: Ummeya Zaka, (UCLan); vice president, Charlotte Hurst (Harrison Drury); education and events officer: Stephen Moon (UCLan) and treasurer: Dorota Estkowska (Vincents).

JLD’s launch event will be held at Harrison Drury’s Preston office at 1a Chapel Street, Winckley Square, PR1 8BU on December 4, at 6.30pm followed by a drinks reception.