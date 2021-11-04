Law firm gets set to quit its Preston offices for new offices

The firm is to leave its Chapel Street office, one of its three bases in the North West, to Bamber Bridge.

It said the move followed a period of sustained growth and investment, which saw the size of its Lancashire based team more than double in the past five years.

The business, which now employs more than 400 lawyers and support staff, said it performed well through the pandemic and continues to build on its recently confirmed position as the third best law firm to work for in the UK, as well as one of the UK’s 100 Best Companies to Work For.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside the new offices for Brabners' at Bamber Bridge

The new Grade A office space comprises more than 6,500 sq. ft across two floors in a self-contained exclusive office at Sceptre Court, Bamber Bridge.

It features collaborative working spaces designed to support the firm’s new hybrid working model. It added that the office’s transport links will help to fuel growth by making the firm more accessible to a growing list of clients across Lancashire, including a broad range of businesses from the county’s burgeoning SME community, in addition to high-profile public and private sector organisations including Lancaster City Council (Eden Project North).

Robert White, chief executive, said: “The upcoming move to Sceptre Court will be transformational for our team, as well as providing a flexible, collaborative and accessible space for the benefit of our clients and the wider business community in Lancashire, a market that is an integral part of our plans for the future.

"Lancashire is home to a diverse range of outstanding businesses and will always play a key part in ensuring a successful future for the North, as a whole – be that through strategic projects such as Eden Project North or the continued success of key market sectors, such as manufacturing and technology.

Another view inside the Sceptre Court offices

“Our move to Sceptre Court will undoubtedly enhance our ability to support our clients and the wider business community, as we seek to play our part in supporting their future success. It also represents our latest strategic investment, that demonstrates our commitment to the Lancashire market and to embracing our new agile working model.”

Nik White, Brabners’ managing partner, said: “Our move to Sceptre Court is our latest strategic investment as we continue to focus on building one of the most attractive law firms to work for in the UK.

"As we embrace the transition to hybrid working, our new office spaces will offer the opportunity to re-define how we collaborate and strengthen the relationships both with clients and with each other.

"We are looking forward to each of our new modern, flexible office spaces providing the platform for the firm to go from strength-to-strength.”