Late night Christmas shopping and free car parking times in Preston revealed

Late night Christmas shopping details have been revealed for Preston's two retail centres.

Preston's St George's Shopping Centre will begin late night opening on Wednesday and Thursday evenings throughout December, with additional late night shopping days added in the final few days before the big day itself.

These are the late night opening times at St George's Shopping Centre on the run-up to Christmas:

Wednesday, December 4 - 9am-7pm

Thursday, December 5 - 9am-7pm

Wednesday, December 11 - 9am-7pm

Thursday, December 12 - 9am-7pm

Wednesday, December 18 - 9am-8pm

Thursday, December 19 - 9am-8pm

Friday, December 20 - 9am -8pm

Saturday, December 21 - 9am-7pm

Monday, December 23 - 9am-8pm

Fishergate Shopping Centre will also be running late night shopping on selected Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings in the run-up to Christmas Day.

These are the late night opening times at Fishergate Shopping Centre in December:

Wednesday, December 4 - 9am-8pm

Wednesday, December 11 - 9am-8pm

Thursday, December 12 - 9am-7pm

Friday, December 13 - 9am-7pm

Saturday, December 14 - 9am-7pm

Wednesday, December 18 - 8am-8pm

Thursday, December 19 - 9am-7pm

Friday, December 20 - 9am-7pm

Saturday, December 21 - 9am-8pm

Monday, December 23 - 9am-7pm

And there's more good news for festive shoppers...

Free parking will also be available from 5pm on late night shopping dates in December at both centres.

Alternative free late night Christmas parking:

There will also be free parking available at Penny Street Car Park in the city on the following dates:

Sunday 1st December free after 1pm Late night shopping day(s)

W/C 2nd December free after 3pm Saturday

7th December free after 1pm

Sunday 8th December free after 1pm Late night shopping day(s)

W/C 9th December free after 3pm

Saturday 14th December free after 1pm

Sunday 15th December free after 1pm Late night shopping day(s)

W/C 16th December free after 3pm

Saturday 21st December free after 1pm

Sunday 22nd December free after 1pm

Monday 23rd December free after 3pm

Tuesday 24th December free after 1pm

There is also free parking at UCLan's Leighton and Roeburn car parks:

W/C 9th December, free each Thursday evening until 9.00pm

Saturdays and Sundays from 7th – 22nd December, free until 6.00pm