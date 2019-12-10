Landmark Preston hotel now part of Greene King

Pub chain Greene King Inns has added five new hotels to its growing estate, including the landmark Lea Gate in Preston.

The new hotels, formerly Premier Inns, have returned to the Greene King Inns estate with a brand new offering for guests.

In addition to the Lea Gate, The Mount in Wigan, Royal Oak in Wirrall, the Waterside in Warrington and Holmfield Arms in Wakefield have also reopened as Greene King Inns.

The hotels are centred around creating a home away from home in the heart of local communities, where guests can gather to eat, drink and stay the night. The good locations means the hotels are suitable both for leisure and corporate stays.

Clair O’Neill, hotels controller at Greene King Inns, said: “We’re delighted to welcome five new hotels into the Greene King Inns estate, further establishing our presence in the North West region and providing even more locations to our existing portfolio of more than 130 inns across the UK.”

She added: “Our locations are designed to be at the heart of local communities, providing a cosy destination where guests can enjoy a comfortable place to stay whilst exploring the surrounding areas or travelling for business.

“We look forward to welcoming both new and returning guests over the coming months, showcasing the new Greene King Inns offering.”

Each room has a luxurious Hypnos bed.

There are more than 130 Greene King Inns across the UK.

Greene King was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk. It currently employs around 38,000 people.

It operates around 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across England, Wales and Scotland.

Its leading retail brands and formats include Hungry Horse, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer.