Lancaster pub to create up to 15 new jobs with major revamp

A Lancaster pub is set to undergo a six-figure refurbishment, creating up to 15 new jobs in the process.

Greaves Park, on the Pointer roundabout in Bowerham Road, has now closed and will reopen on Saturday August 17, when it will become the ideal place for everything from a quick bite to eat at lunchtime or a mid-week treat, through to a glass of fizz at the end of the week or celebrating special occasions with friends and family.

Undergoing a complete refurbishment to create a quintessentially British, traditional, cosy country pub, the new surroundings will create a home from home setting, thanks to friendly staff and newly decorated interiors.

The pub boasts a traditional feel, with an open fireplace, timber and stone flooring, plus an interior palette of soft greys and blues.

The refurbishment will also include new planting, lighting and furniture to enhance exterior spaces, whilst the dog-friendly pub is also perfect for a pitstop during a walk in the local area.

Lee and Kelly Rushton, general managers at Greaves Park, said: “Greaves Park is part of a collection of characterful Chef and Brewer local country pubs.

“The venue offers a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere whatever the occasion, so we want to provide our guests with even better surroundings to enjoy our fantastic take on classic British food, range of fine wines and impressive choice of cask ales.

“We’re really excited to get the refurbishment under way, and look forward to welcoming our Lancaster neighbours to the revamped venue when it officially opens on Saturday August 17.”