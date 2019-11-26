Lancaster gets set for festive season with Christmas lights switch-on

Crowds gathered in Lancaster city centre on Sunday for the annual Christmas lights switch-on.

Jake Quickenden, Mr Bloom and N-Trance all appeared at the event in Market Square, which was organised by Lancaster BID.

The lights are switched on at Lancaster Christmas Lights switch-on.

Jake Quickenden – an actor in TV soap Hollyoaks and two times X-Factor contestant – is also well known for being runner-up in I’m a Celebrity in 2014 and was the winner of Dancing on Ice in 2018.

Younger audience members enjoyed an appearance on the main stage by popular CBeebies favourite Mr Bloom.

And also featuring was one of the biggest selling UK dance acts of the 1990s, N-Trance.

Lancaster On Ice also launched at the weekend with the popular ice rink opening in Dalton Square.

A panto performance at Lancaster Christmas Lights switch-on.

And CancerCare’s Santa Dash also made a return to the city centre, raising much needed funds to support local families affected by cancer.

N Trance perform at Lancaster Christmas Lights switch-on.

Lancaster On Ice launched at the weekend.

Mr Bloom on stage at Lancaster Christmas Lights switch-on.

Crowds gather for Lancaster Christmas Lights switch-on.