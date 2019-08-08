Lancaster City Council hosts free workshops to support local businesses

Lancaster City Council is hosting a number of free business support events for local businesses of all types and stages, whether new, pre-start or well established.

Boost Business Lancashire, in partnership with the council, is holding two workshops for new or pre-start businesses.

Business Planning for Growth takes place on September 3 and is a workshop for entrepreneurs that need support in achieving their strategy and aspirations for growth.

On September 26, a Marketing for Growth workshop will cover a number of topics including what is marketing, targeting your customers, digital and traditional marketing methods, public relations and writing a press release.

Both these events will be held at Lancaster Town Hall from 9am to 3.30pm and include lunch.

If you’re a business looking to enter international markets then the Export Masterclass which will take place on Wednesday, September 4 at The Storey in Lancaster might be the one for you.

This half day workshop on exporting and the use of agents and distributors is being hosted by the Department for Trade and Industry, in partnership with Lancaster City Council and Lancaster District Chamber of Commerce. This event runs from 9.30am to 12.30pm and includes a networking lunch.

On September, 19, Lancaster City Council has teamed up with local digital marketing expert Luke Bolger of Instantly Digital to deliver an interactive workshop that will help you to put in place practical measures to kick-start or improve your digital marketing.

The Digital Know How workshop will take place at The Storey, 3pm to 5pm.

All the events are free and open to all businesses within the Lancaster district. Visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/business-events