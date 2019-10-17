Lancaster and Morecambe solicitors help Christmas shoeboxes charity

Solicitors Baines Bagguley Penhale are acting as a collection point for Boxes of Hope, Cumbria’s shoebox appeal again this year.

The main campaign dates are between November 1 and 12 but Baines Bagguley Penhale are now accepting filled shoe boxes at either of their offices until November 9, although ideally boxes should be received by November 1 so they can be transferred to the central collecting point for sorting.

Their offices are situate at 15 Northumberland Street, Morecambe, and 22 Sun Street, Lancaster, and are open Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.

Boxes of Hope is a registered charity helping deprived communities in Romania by sending gift filled shoeboxes to children at Christmas. Any surplus funds from the appeal go to help support educational projects. Everyone involved with Boxes of Hope are volunteers and those who visit Romania to distribute the boxes fund the trip themselves.

If you would like to make up a shoe box leaflets containing gift ideas and donation forms can be obtained from various drop off points including the offices of Baines Bagguley Penhale. A donation of £2 per box should be included to cover transport costs. Gift wrap your show box and lid (separately). Gifts should be suitable for boys or girls between three and 14. Gifts should be in good clean condition or new. Gift ideas include toiletries, stationery, crayons, colouring books toys, hats, gloves, scarf or socks, sweets (BBE of at least March next year). Please do not include food, other than sweets or chocolate, medicines, aerosols, liquids, glass, fragile or sharp items, war related toys, story books, play dough, plasticine or loom bands.

You can find more about Boxes of Hope at www.boxesofhopecumbria.co.uk.