Lancashire women in line for regional business awards titles

Women in business across Lancashire have made a strong showing in the bid to take the honours in the 2019 Enterprise Vision Awards.
Voting opened this week for the EVAs, which bills itself as the region’s most prestigious business awards for women.
This year, almost 1,000 nominations were submitted for the awards run by Blackpool-based Pink Link Ladies networking group.
From young entrepreneurs to silverpreneurs, cosplay designers to accountants and gin-distillers to tech wizards, the finalists had a twenty minute interview to answer in-depth questions and showcase their business to an Executive Judging Panel.
Heather Waters of NatWest the headline sponsors, said, “The calibre of the EVAS finalists bowled us over.
“They showed dedication, resilience and a touch of magic.
“As highlighted in this year’s Rose Review, there are a number of challenges faced by women when they start and scale their business including fear of going into business alone.
“That’s one of the reasons it’s important to support the achievements made by women in business through the EVAS.
“We would like to congratulate them all – to get to this point in the process is testament to their talent and hard work.”
The Judges’ scores have been totalled up and this year there are three categories where they found it hard to choose a clear winner.
Organsisers said that therefore the public votes could make all the difference.
The winners in each of the 16 categories will be announced at a sparkling awards dinner and ceremony on Friday 27 September at The Winter Gardens in Blackpool.
Voting is now open, it closes at midnight on Friday 6 September 2019.
Vote for your favourite businesswomen here https://evasvoting.co.uk/
The list of county contenders:
SOLO Kirsty Rose Parker of The Evaluator, Barnoldswick
BUSINESS WOMAN Suzanne Waring of The Helping Hands Group, Blackburn
SMALL Jacqueline Rawcliffe of PNG Digital, Blackpool
SMALL Janette Yates of Central Property Management, Blackpool
NEW Mary Speakman of Code Galaxy Blackpool
NEW Nikki Hesford of The Small Business Academy, Blackpool
SOLO Becky Holden-McGee of Celebrant Ceremonies by Becky, Blackpool
YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR Holly Williams of HR DanceWorks, Blackpool
FINANCIAL SERVICES Julie Hutson of Key Accounting Solutions, Blackpool
FINANCIAL SERVICES Louise Wood of Mortgages By Louise Wood, Blackpool
TRAINING & COACHING Catherine Best of Best at Solutions CIC, Blackpool
HOSPITALITY Amy Mantle of Viva Blackpool, Blackpool
CUSTOMER SERVICES Chrissy Thomas Griffin of The Lingerie Lounge, Blackpool
CUSTOMER SERVICES Seema Dalvi of Dalvi's Fine Indian Cuisine, Blackpool
HEALTH & WELLBEING Melissa Toland of Time For You Blackpool
RETAIL Julia Eastwood of Artisan Tiles & Interiors, Blackpool
BUSINESS WOMAN Gemma Walker of Helispeed, Blackpool
INTERNET INDUSTRY Emma McDonald of Design & Online Promotions, Blackpool
INSPIRATIONAL Janet Atkins of Trinity Hospice, Blackpool
RETAIL Sophie Towers of Hillingdon convenience store, Burnley
SMALL Claire Ainscough of Munchkins Village Nursery, Burscough
CREATIVE Joanne Smith of Barefoot Photography, Carleton
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES Lisa Brady of Perfect Recruitment, Chorley
RETAIL Linda Monk of Freckle Boutique Chorley
BUSINESS WOMAN Rebecca Jane of PH7 Wellbeing Centre, Clitheroe
TRAINING & COACHING Gemma Rolstone of Delphinium Heywood
SOLO Susie Tucker of Design Fix – Interiors, Kirkham
NEW Sara Dewhurst of Sandgrown Spirits Lytham Gin, Lytham St Annes
YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR Ellena Morgan of Little Voices, Lytham St Annes
FINANCIAL SERVICES Mandy Crossley of MC Accounting & Business Solutions Lytham St Annes
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES Zoe Jayne Fleming of Vincents Solicitors, Lytham St Annes
HOSPITALITY Rebecca Wood of The Ice Alchemists, Lytham St Annes
HEALTH & WELLBEING Helen Turner of Isagenix, Lytham St Annes
BEAUTY BUSINESS Justina Hamilton of Success with the FM Group, Oswaldtwistle
SMALL Terri Juniper of Lucky 6 Marketing, Preston
CREATIVE Leona Marsh of Marsh Mill Interiors, Preston
TRAINING & COACHING Rachel Bradshaw of Little Voices, Preston
BEAUTY BUSINESS Ayesha Ziya of Ayesha Ziya, Preston
HEALTH & WELLBEING Cath Hopkinson of Experience Wellness Preston
HEALTH & WELLBEING Lyn Clement of TeamRevolution Preston
INTERNET INDUSTRY Charlotte Pemberton of Crafty Cutter, Preston
RETAIL Angela Pinder of Paw Naturel, Preston
YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR Grace Vella of MissKick Skelmersdale
CREATIVE Catherine Bamber of Little Things to Cherish, Thornton Cleveleys