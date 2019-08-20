Lancashire women in line for regional business awards titles

Have your say

Women in business across Lancashire have made a strong showing in the bid to take the honours in the 2019 Enterprise Vision Awards.

Voting opened this week for the EVAs, which bills itself as the region’s most prestigious business awards for women.

This year, almost 1,000 nominations were submitted for the awards run by Blackpool-based Pink Link Ladies networking group.

From young entrepreneurs to silverpreneurs, cosplay designers to accountants and gin-distillers to tech wizards, the finalists had a twenty minute interview to answer in-depth questions and showcase their business to an Executive Judging Panel.

Heather Waters of NatWest the headline sponsors, said, “The calibre of the EVAS finalists bowled us over.

“They showed dedication, resilience and a touch of magic.

“As highlighted in this year’s Rose Review, there are a number of challenges faced by women when they start and scale their business including fear of going into business alone.

“That’s one of the reasons it’s important to support the achievements made by women in business through the EVAS.

“We would like to congratulate them all – to get to this point in the process is testament to their talent and hard work.”

The Judges’ scores have been totalled up and this year there are three categories where they found it hard to choose a clear winner.

Organsisers said that therefore the public votes could make all the difference.

The winners in each of the 16 categories will be announced at a sparkling awards dinner and ceremony on Friday 27 September at The Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Voting is now open, it closes at midnight on Friday 6 September 2019.

Vote for your favourite businesswomen here https://evasvoting.co.uk/

The list of county contenders:

SOLO Kirsty Rose Parker of The Evaluator, Barnoldswick

BUSINESS WOMAN Suzanne Waring of The Helping Hands Group, Blackburn

SMALL Jacqueline Rawcliffe of PNG Digital, Blackpool

SMALL Janette Yates of Central Property Management, Blackpool

NEW Mary Speakman of Code Galaxy Blackpool

NEW Nikki Hesford of The Small Business Academy, Blackpool

SOLO Becky Holden-McGee of Celebrant Ceremonies by Becky, Blackpool

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR Holly Williams of HR DanceWorks, Blackpool

FINANCIAL SERVICES Julie Hutson of Key Accounting Solutions, Blackpool

FINANCIAL SERVICES Louise Wood of Mortgages By Louise Wood, Blackpool

TRAINING & COACHING Catherine Best of Best at Solutions CIC, Blackpool

HOSPITALITY Amy Mantle of Viva Blackpool, Blackpool

CUSTOMER SERVICES Chrissy Thomas Griffin of The Lingerie Lounge, Blackpool

CUSTOMER SERVICES Seema Dalvi of Dalvi's Fine Indian Cuisine, Blackpool

HEALTH & WELLBEING Melissa Toland of Time For You Blackpool

RETAIL Julia Eastwood of Artisan Tiles & Interiors, Blackpool

BUSINESS WOMAN Gemma Walker of Helispeed, Blackpool

INTERNET INDUSTRY Emma McDonald of Design & Online Promotions, Blackpool

INSPIRATIONAL Janet Atkins of Trinity Hospice, Blackpool

RETAIL Sophie Towers of Hillingdon convenience store, Burnley

SMALL Claire Ainscough of Munchkins Village Nursery, Burscough

CREATIVE Joanne Smith of Barefoot Photography, Carleton

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES Lisa Brady of Perfect Recruitment, Chorley

RETAIL Linda Monk of Freckle Boutique Chorley

BUSINESS WOMAN Rebecca Jane of PH7 Wellbeing Centre, Clitheroe

TRAINING & COACHING Gemma Rolstone of Delphinium Heywood

SOLO Susie Tucker of Design Fix – Interiors, Kirkham

NEW Sara Dewhurst of Sandgrown Spirits Lytham Gin, Lytham St Annes

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR Ellena Morgan of Little Voices, Lytham St Annes

FINANCIAL SERVICES Mandy Crossley of MC Accounting & Business Solutions Lytham St Annes

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES Zoe Jayne Fleming of Vincents Solicitors, Lytham St Annes

HOSPITALITY Rebecca Wood of The Ice Alchemists, Lytham St Annes

HEALTH & WELLBEING Helen Turner of Isagenix, Lytham St Annes

BEAUTY BUSINESS Justina Hamilton of Success with the FM Group, Oswaldtwistle

SMALL Terri Juniper of Lucky 6 Marketing, Preston

CREATIVE Leona Marsh of Marsh Mill Interiors, Preston

TRAINING & COACHING Rachel Bradshaw of Little Voices, Preston

BEAUTY BUSINESS Ayesha Ziya of Ayesha Ziya, Preston

HEALTH & WELLBEING Cath Hopkinson of Experience Wellness Preston

HEALTH & WELLBEING Lyn Clement of TeamRevolution Preston

INTERNET INDUSTRY Charlotte Pemberton of Crafty Cutter, Preston

RETAIL Angela Pinder of Paw Naturel, Preston

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR Grace Vella of MissKick Skelmersdale

CREATIVE Catherine Bamber of Little Things to Cherish, Thornton Cleveleys