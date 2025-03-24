Lancashire was built on manufacturing – The BIBAs is the time to shout about it!

Lancashire’s manufacturers are the backbone of the county’s economy, driving innovation, creating jobs, and producing world-class goods that are exported across the globe.

As the region continues to lead the way in manufacturing excellence, businesses are being urged to showcase their achievements by entering Manufacturer of the Year at this year’s Be Inspired Business Awards (BIBAs).

The sought-after category, sponsored again by FW Capital, has become one of the biggest battles in the BIBAs – pitting well-established businesses against market leaders in advanced manufacturing and the niche sectors.

The awards, widely regarded as Lancashire’s most prestigious business accolade, celebrate the very best in business, highlighting those that are pushing boundaries, embracing new technologies, and demonstrating outstanding leadership.

BIBAs 2024

The Manufacturer of the Year category is open to businesses of all sizes that are making a significant impact in the sector, whether through innovation, sustainability, or exceptional craftsmanship.

FW Capital, sponsor of the BIBAs' Manufacturer of the Year award, is committed to fuelling the growth of Lancashire's manufacturing sector. The company provides crucial financial support through the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II, enabling local manufacturers to expand, innovate, and compete on a global scale.

"A strong manufacturing sector is the backbone of a thriving economy, and here in Lancashire, our manufacturers are at the heart of the region’s success,” said Caroline Turley, investment executive at FW Capital.

"Lancashire has a rich heritage as a manufacturing powerhouse, and despite increasing global competition, UK-made products remain synonymous with quality and innovation.

"At FW Capital, we’re dedicated to supporting Lancashire’s manufacturers by providing essential funding through the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II. Sponsoring the Manufacturer of the Year category at the BIBAs allows us to celebrate the outstanding businesses driving the industry forward, and we look forward to meeting some of the region’s most impressive manufacturers."

Manufacturing is vital to Lancashire’s economy, contributing billions to GDP and employing tens of thousands of people. From precision engineering and aerospace to textiles and food production, the county’s diverse manufacturing landscape plays a crucial role in maintaining the UK’s global reputation for quality and reliability. However, the sector continues to face challenges, from supply chain disruptions to skills shortages, making it more important than ever to recognise and celebrate success.

A BIBAs win not only brings industry recognition but also boosts credibility, strengthens brand reputation, and opens doors to new business opportunities. Shortlisted companies will undergo a rigorous judging process, including face-to-face interviews and a BIBAs on Tour, where judges visit finalists on-site to see their operations firsthand.

Businesses looking to gain the recognition they deserve and inspire future growth are encouraged to submit their entries before the deadline.

For more information and to apply, visit www.thebibas.co.uk