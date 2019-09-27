Lancashire Tourism Superstar finalist 2019: Nigel Seddon – Managing Director, Elgin Hotel & Hotel Sheraton

This year's five finalists for Lancashire Tourism Superstar have been announced. Here we find out a little more about Nigel Seddon.

Nigel has been involved in Blackpool tourism for as long as he can remember. He first dabbled as a young boy 'helping' his parents following their purchase of the Elgin Hotel in 1969. He then joined the hotel in an official capacity at the age of 21 and the rest is history...

With a real belief in Blackpool and Lancashire, Nigel has worked hard over the years to develop a business that provides a fantastic customer experience for all. He has also supported Blackpool Illuminations and, in more recent years, introduced a company-wide scheme which encourages staff members to contribute to the local community by undertaking voluntary work.

Although Nigel certainly plays his part in running both the Elgin Hotel and Hotel Sheraton, he is adamant that the hotels' successes are very much a whole team effort. He was not at all aware of his nomination for the Tourism Superstar award and was initially reluctant to step into the limelight. However, he is spurred on by the fact that a win in this category would actually be testament to all the hard work that Team Elgin and Team Sheraton put in day-in day-out behind the scenes, to contribute to tourism in Lancashire - he just sees himself as a representative of the hotels.

When he's not working Nigel loves spending time with his family, walking, scaling mountains in the Alps, watching the action at Lytham Cricket Club and you'll more often than not see him enjoying a pint with friends on a Friday night.

David Bailey

Mark Birchall

Kath Cordingley

Nigel Seddon

Professor Vanessa Toulmin