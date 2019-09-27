Lancashire Tourism Superstar finalist 2019: Kath Cordingley – Head Bee-keeper, Bee Centre Samlesbury

This year's five finalists for Lancashire Tourism Superstar have been announced. Here we find out a little more about Kath Cordingley.

Kath is a driving force behind eco-tourism in Lancashire. Her passion is educating and inspiring visitors from across the world to support bees and our environment. Her goal is to make Lancashire the home of ethical and sustainable beekeeping in the UK.

As head Bee-keeper at The Bee Centre, Kath delivers their award-winning Bee Experience, which is, according to customer feedback, outstanding. This unusual, memorable and educational event provides a 90-minute immersion into the world of the honeybee. Kath takes smalls groups of visitors into the apiary and helps them to get up-close-and-personal with the bees.

Kath works hard behind the scenes to maintain a very high level of knowledge and expertise. This, combined with her ability to uniquely tailor each delivery to her audience, ensures she can engage with and enthuse visitors of all ages, cultures, backgrounds and levels of physical and learning ability. Her goal is to ensure that every visitor receives a memorable, enjoyable and educational experience with that ‘wow’ factor. Her reputation attracts visitors from as far afield as Hong Kong, the USA, the Middle East and even Yorkshire!

The beekeeping courses which Kath also runs are highly regarded and sought-after. They attract visitors from across the UK.

Kath is committed to developing and strengthening the Lancashire economy. She has forged partnerships with a wide range of Lancashire businesses to create mutual economic, environmental and social value. In 2019 Kath promoted Lancashire in London at the 30th-anniversary celebration of the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence. She also travelled to Stockholm to promote a tourism initiative encouraging Scandinavians to visit Lancashire.

