Lancashire Tourism Superstar finalist 2019: David Bailey – Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena & Globe General Manager

This year's five finalists for Lancashire Tourism Superstar have been announced. Here we find out a little more about David Bailey.

David first stepped foot (or should that be skate) in the Arena at the age of just 9 years old and became an ardent fan of the venue and of ice skating. He started working backstage at the Arena aged 16 for the Hot Ice Show, before transferring to the front of house, to work in a variety of roles.

David’s first promotion was as Patrons & Entertainments Supervisor. He honed his customer service skills in this role and learnt how to look after visitors and make sure that each and every one had the best experience possible.

David is now General Manager of the Arena & Globe but amongst his many responsibilities, he can be seen driving the Arena’s Olympia Ice Resurfacing machine, making sure the ice is resurfaced to the highest standard for the daily public skating sessions and any performances. His commitment to excellence in this area has resulted in Pleasure Beach Arena being named best ice surface to skate on in the UK an amazing 3 times, something David is extremely proud of. David has also been named the UK’s favourite ice rink manager twice.

Having worked at Pleasure Beach Arena for 40 years, David has met thousands of visitors and still strives to learn names and greet guests when they arrive. David’s favourite thing about working in tourism is the people. Over the years he has welcomed visitors from all over the world, many returning time and again, with some telling him that they remember him when they used to skate at the Arena as a child.

The highlight of David’s year is helping to organise the Blackpool Ice Skating Festival which has been running for 52yrs. He particularly enjoys welcoming competitors and coaches from around the country, many of whom return to Lancashire each year.

David is thrilled to be nominated for Tourism Superstar of the Year and wants to thank all those who have worked with him over the years for their support.

