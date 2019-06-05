Lancashire staff to get training in supporting crime victims

Firms across Lancashire are to be offered training to help them support victims of crime.

Organisations will also learn more about Lancashire Victim Services and how to refer staff in when they need support.

It comes as the service has launched a new programme to accredit business in the county as victim friendly organisations.

The scheme means that businesses have the opportunity to train staff about the impact of crime and about the support available and how to communicate best with people who have fallen victim.

Faye Speed from Lancashire Victim Services said: “The Victim Friendly Organisation programme is open to businesses, clubs, societies and other charities who want to help us in supporting victims of crime.

Once signed up, organisations will go through initial training on supporting victims of crime and then have access to specialist workshops on specific crime types such as domestic abuse and hate crime.

It’s a great opportunity for individuals to learn new skills and for organisations to become part of a wider community helping to tackle the impact of crime in Lancashire.”

Lancashire Victim Services is funded by the Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) and part of national charity Victim Support. PCC Clive Grunshaw said: “Supporting victims of crime is a key priority for me so to see this programme launch in Lancashire is really exciting.

To see the service work with other organisations to train their staff and to raise awareness of the support available is fantastic.”

For more email faye.speed@victimsupport.org.uk