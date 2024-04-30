Lancashire solicitors celebrates two decades of supporting Cancer Research UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During this time, Vincents has also facilitated almost £1.3m in legacy gifts pledged to the charity – money that will be of vital assistance to the charity over future years.

Helen Soutar, Legacy Partnership Manager for Cancer Research UK, said gifts in wills fund a third of the charity’s research. She paid tribute to the Vincents team’s efforts.

She said: “For more than 20 years, Vincents has combined dedication and the highest professional standards to facilitate and administer millions of pounds in legacy gifts to Cancer Research UK.

“Our Free Will Service is provided without obligation, and we are grateful for the expertise and sensitivity their solicitors show in providing clear information and guidance to help people in Lancashire make the best choices for them.

“It’s thanks to the generosity and commitment of our partners and supporters that we are able to keep making progress and fund the vital treatments of tomorrow.”

Helen presented a certificate of thanks to members of the Private Client department, the team which writes and updates wills, from across the business.

Senior solicitor Chris Mathews, formerly head of the private client department, said: “We’re simply astonished to hear that our work has contributed to such an incredible amount of money being pledged and donated to Cancer Research UK.

“Whether people pledge a gift in their will in dedication of someone who has survived, or in tribute to a loved one they have lost, their gift will help the charity fund new discoveries and breakthroughs.

“That’s why the whole team is extremely proud to be long-standing supporters of the CRUK Free Wills Service and we look forward to continuing to play our part in the fight against the disease in the years to come.”

Cancer Research UK’s Free Will Service has been running successfully for over 20 years across a network of legal professionals nationwide. People using the service are asked to consider leaving a legacy gift to Cancer Research UK but are under no obligation to do so. The guidance Vincents Solicitors offers as part of this service includes navigating inheritance tax and helping clients to understand current legislation, as well as assisting with reviewing their estate and planning for the future.

To contact Vincents’ private client team call 01772 555 176 or email [email protected]