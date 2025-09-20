A video takes us behind the scenes at a Lancashire farm in autumn, with Production Manager Harry Forshaw explaining what it takes to grow pumpkins for Halloween.

We went behind the scenes at a family-run Lancashire farm to learn about their interesting four-month pumpkin farming process.

T & E Forshaw in Preston, who have been growing produce since 1899, began growing pumpkins around seven years ago.

The farm produces a large variety of pumpkins including Harvest Moon pumpkins, Mystic Plus pumpkins (a smaller variety), Ghosts which are white pumpkins, Porcelain Doll pumpkins which are pink and Cinderella pumpkins, which are a blood orange colour.

Harry Forshaw, Production Manager at Lancashire farm T & E Forshaw, will be growing 100,000 pumpkins including pink and green varieties. | Iain Lynn

Explaining the pumpkin farming process, Harry Forshaw, Production Manager at T & E Forshaw, said: “We sow them in-house and then we germinate them on and we transplant them outside and then they get grown out there until usually the start of September and then we start harvesting them and bringing them in to store.

“We sow usually May time up to June, then they get planted usually second week of June. Then they go out, usually up to September, then they come in. They do like the warm weather, so they do well off it, we brought them in a bit sooner because we could see the weather changing.”

Harry says he’s seeing the demand increasing every year, with his orders “going up and up”: “I just think it's becoming like a second thing compared to Christmas.”

T & E Forshaw’s pumpkins will be heading out to shops in the local area as soon as next week.