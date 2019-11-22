Lancashire Post Pub of the Year 2019 winner revealed

The Sir Tom Finney has been named as the Lancashire Post’s Pub of the Year 2019.

Antony and Stephanie Anderson took over the Penwortham pub in late 2017, with a vision to turn it into a welcoming and family focused venue.

Antony and Stephanie Anderson behind the bar with their award

The pub was named second in our 2018 contest but clinched the crown this year with the most votes from readers.

They said: “We’ve worked so hard for over two years to convince people that this is a friendly, inviting and quality place to visit for food, drink or any of our events. Thankfully we’ve gained the trust and custom of thousands of people over our tenure and we hope that with the recognition of ‘Pub of the Year’ more people will be willing to give us a chance. We’ve got a

fantastic team here who do all they can to ensure everyone feels welcome.”

This year’s second placed pub was Tap & Vine in Penwortham, while the Railway in Leyland finished third.

