Lancashire law team recruits a litigation specialist

Solicitor Rebecca Horne has joined the litigation team at regional law firm Napthens.

Rebecca joins Napthens from Taylors Solicitors, and previously spent time working in a commercial law firm in Manchester before qualifying as a solicitor in 2017.

She also holds a qualification as a civil and commercial mediator.

Acting for a range of clients, from SMEs to blue chip companies, and often dealing with complex and high value claims, Rebecca has developed specialisms in commercial contract, shareholder and intellectual property disputes including trademark and copyright infringements.

David Bailey, partner and head of Litigation at Napthens, said: “Unfortunately most businesses will at some point need to consider what to do when things go wrong. This could be a routine contractual matter or a major issue which could threaten a company’s future, and this is where Napthens helps its clients.

“Rebecca’s background and specialisms mean she is well placed to advise our commercial clients on the wide range of disputes they may face now and in the future.”