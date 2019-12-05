Lancashire law firm boss hailed as one of the North's business leaders

The chief executive of Fylde-coast based regional law firm Napthens has been announced as one of the north’s top business leaders.

Shru Morris won the award for the Professional Services Leader, as part of the Northern Leadership Awards in Leeds, held by regional online business news website TheBusinessDesk.com.

Shru Morris said: “As Napthens continues to grow, our reputation across the north of England steadily gets stronger.

"To be named as the northern Professional Services Leader is a reflection of the skills and efforts of the whole team at Napthens and the dedication, hard work and experience that we have throughout the firm.”

TheBusinessDesk.com joint managing director Alex Turner said: “We were incredibly proud to be holding this event for the first time ever.

“Our shortlist and our winners showcase the best qualities of modern leadership – of inspiration, collaboration and empowerment.

"The evening was a celebration of the transformational impact great leaders are having in our region here and now.”

The judging panel included leading regional business figures.