Lancashire holiday park Ribby Hall Village retains its five star status

Wrea Green’s Ribby Hall Village has retained its Five Star rating from Visit England for the eleventh consecutive year.

The family-owned, holiday business which employs 600, has entered the new decade with a spring in its step, having maintained its position as the only five-star Holiday Village in the North West of England.

Paul Harrison at Ribby Hall Village

The rating was confirmed following a two-day visit in late 2019 by a Visit England assessor who rated The Village across ten different operational areas.

These included reception services, accommodation, shops, bars, restaurants, entertainment, sports facilities and general ambience. Every single area received a five-star score.

The assessor said they were particularly impressed with the levels of cleanliness and general maintenance of facilities and the number of dog friendly cottages.

Chief executive, Paul Harrison, said: “The award of five-star status is simply a reflection of our commitment to provide the very best for all our customers, both day visitors and holiday guests. If we want to maintain that rating year on year, we have to keep on improving our facilities and offering more choices.”