Lancashire firms target recruitment ahead of green jobs bonanza

Lytham sustainability consultancy, Carbonbit, and recruitment start-up Seekly from Preston, have joined forces to take advantage of a predicted green jobs bonanza.

The deal, signed this week, will see Seekly act as sole-source recruiter to Carbonbit as it continues to grow its team and offering as a result of the UK’s move to a net zero economy by 2050.

Lee Petts of Seekly

Philip Hargreaves, CEO at Carbonbit, said: “The last decade has seen significant growth in the number of organisations embracing sustainable thinking, with top managers now placing it at the core of their business offerings.

“Environmental sustainability has a broad reach, so we help organisations understand where they currently stand, what is important and then develop and help implement a strategy to maximise the opportunities whilst mitigating any risks amongst the ever-growing regulatory demands placed on them.

“It’s more about an ethos and a journey than just a quick fix.”

He said with the UK committed to making the switch to a net zero economy in the next 30 years, they were expecting increases in legislation as well as real pressure from customers to improve supply chain credentials in this area.

He added: “In anticipation of even greater demand for the support we provide, we are putting in place plans to attract new talent into our business. We’ve chosen to work with Seekly not just because they understand our markets but because they take a refreshingly different approach to recruitment.”

Seekly founder and managing director, Lee Petts, said: “There is no doubt that the greening of the UK economy is going to create a raft of new job opportunities, whether that’s in renewables and battery storage, the conversion from natural gas to hydrogen in home heating, or in waste reduction, energy efficiency, pollution prevention and environmental sustainability consultancy.

“We’re delighted to have partnered with Carbonbit and look forward to using our skills and disruptively different approach to help them find the new people needed to propel their growth in the years ahead.”

According to the Office for National Statistics, the environmental goods and services sector contributed £62.5bn output to the UK economy in 2015 (the latest year for which figures are available).