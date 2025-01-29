Lancashire businesswomen inspired at glamorous marketing event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fleetwood Town Football Club’s exclusive VIP Boardroom played host to an inspiring Marketing Mastery event this week, led by content marketing expert Amy Mantle, founder of Love Media Group.

The event, held in the newly introduced venue, combined luxury, inspiration, and practical strategies to help local businesswomen elevate their success in 2025.

Amy Mantle, known for her innovative approach to content marketing, delivered multiple impactful sessions, equipping attendees with clear, actionable strategies to create authentic content that connects with audiences and drives growth.

A regular speaker and mentor for business owners across Lancashire, Amy’s reputation as a leader in her field was on full display as she shared her expertise.

Lancashire business women at the Marketing Mastery event

The day began with a vibrant vision board session hosted by Emily John Baptiste, encouraging attendees to map out bold ambitions for their businesses over the next 12 months.

“The creative energy in the room was incredible,” commented Mary Speakman of Code Galaxy, who described the event as “insightful and full of valuable takeaways.”

Award-winning entrepreneur Sarah Fletcher followed with a motivational talk on building confidence to attract and work with ideal clients. Sharing her personal journey and practical advice, Sarah inspired the audience to take brave steps forward in their business journeys.

In the afternoon, Wendy Mahoney, an award-winning educational specialist, delivered a thought-provoking session on how to organise workloads to suit individual personality styles. Her talk offered practical solutions to help women work more effectively, drawing praise from attendees for its unique and tailored approach.

Mary Speakman, Code Galaxy, and Louise O'Toole, Fylde Joinery & Building Services

Guests were treated to exquisite catering by The Personal Chef Guy, whose bespoke menu added a touch of elegance to the occasion. The stunning surroundings of Fleetwood Town’s VIP Boardroom created the perfect backdrop for meaningful networking, collaboration, and shared inspiration.

Louise Taylor Humphries, a photographer based on the Fylde Coast, described the event as “incredible.” She said: “It was packed with useful strategies that I can implement straight away to grow my business.”

Speaking after the event, Amy Mantle reflected: “The VIP Boardroom at Fleetwood Town Football Club was the perfect setting to bring local businesswomen together for a day of growth and connection. These events aren’t just about learning strategies – they’re about empowering women to see their potential and take their businesses to the next level.”

With events like this, Amy Mantle and Love Media Group are cementing their place at the heart of the local business community, providing invaluable guidance and support for women entrepreneurs.

For more information on upcoming events or to learn about Amy’s work, visit Love Media Group.